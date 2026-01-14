MEDIA ADVISORY: North Capitol Building Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

January 14, 2026 Contact: Julia Pappas

Office of the Governor

1.385.977.6099, [email protected] Aundrea Peterson

Utah Senate

801.791.3365, [email protected] Alexa Musselman

Utah House of Representatives

801.865.5882, [email protected] What:

Community members and media are invited to an outdoor ribbon-cutting marking the opening of the new North Capitol Building on the Utah State Capitol campus. The event will be held outside at the North Plaza. There will be no public or media access inside the building during this event. The building will open to the public on Jan. 20, 2026. When Friday, Jan. 16, 2026

12:30 p.m. Where North doors, North Capitol Building (outside plaza)

Who:

Governor Spencer J. Cox

Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson

Senate President J. Stuart Adams

House Speaker Mike Schultz

Dana Jones, Executive Director of the Capitol Preservation Board

Members of the Capitol Preservation Board ###

