MEDIA ADVISORY: North Capitol Building Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

January 14, 2026

Contact:

Julia Pappas
Office of the Governor
1.385.977.6099,  [email protected]

Aundrea Peterson
Utah Senate
801.791.3365, [email protected]

Alexa Musselman
Utah House of Representatives
801.865.5882, [email protected]

What:
Community members and media are invited to an outdoor ribbon-cutting marking the opening of the new North Capitol Building on the Utah State Capitol campus. The event will be held outside at the North Plaza. There will be no public or media access inside the building during this event. The building will open to the public on Jan. 20, 2026.

When

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
12:30 p.m.

Where

North doors, North Capitol Building (outside plaza)


Who:
Governor Spencer J. Cox
Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson
Senate President J. Stuart Adams
House Speaker Mike Schultz
Dana Jones, Executive Director of the Capitol Preservation Board
Members of the Capitol Preservation Board

###

