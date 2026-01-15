Planet Expands Platform with Launch of Planet Insurance

New offering reflects commitment to clear guidance, personalized service and protection

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Financial Group has launched Planet Insurance Agency, LLC bringing a more personal, transparent and easier-to-navigate approach to insurance for customers looking to protect their homes, belongings and families.As insurance costs rise and renewals become more challenging in some markets, Planet Insurance is stepping in to help customers better understand their options, evaluate coverage needs and make more confident decisions about protecting what they’ve built.“Life doesn’t always go according to plan, but your protection should,” said Planet Senior Vice President Ken Quantie. “Planet Insurance is built around clarity, integrity and helping people choose coverage that fits their needs and budget.”Planet Insurance offers access to a range of personal insurance solutions, including homeowners, auto, condo, flood, umbrella and other coverages. Customers can begin with a simple review of their needs by licensed agents who deliver personalized guidance prior to closing and during the life of the loan.Planet Insurance reflects the same values that guide Planet’s mortgage and servicing experience: clarity over complexity, integrity over fine print and a belief that financial decisions should feel human, not transactional. The launch reinforces Planet’s broader brand promise to support customers through meaningful moments with transparency, care and long-term commitment.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support.About Planet Insurance Agency, LLCPlanet Insurance Agency, LLC provides stability during life’s unpredictable moments and makes protection personal, transparent and effortless. Guided by clarity and integrity, Planet Insurance connects customers with licensed agents who take time to understand their needs, compare coverage options across a broad network of carriers and provide dependable support at every turn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.