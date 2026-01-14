Governor Abbott Appoints Burt As Jasper County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, January 14 - January 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment Governor Greg Abbott appointed John E. Burt as the Jasper County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire December 31, 2026. John E. Burt of Buna is the 1st Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Jasper County. He previously served as an assistant criminal district attorney in Newton County, an attorney in private practice, and as both the assistant superintendent and superintendent of Buna Independent School District (ISD). He is a member of the Texas District and County Attorneys’ Association and is the former president of the Buna ISD School Board. Burt received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and a Master of Education in Administration from Lamar University and a Juris Doctor from the South Texas College of Law.

