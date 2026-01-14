Grown Brilliance Opens New Fort Worth Store at The Shops at Clearfork

Modern lab-grown diamond jeweler expands its luxury retail experience to North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFort Worth, TX — [January 14, 2026] — Grown Brilliance , the contemporary fine jewelry brand known for stunning lab-grown diamonds and elevated in-store experiences, today announced the opening of its newest boutique at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks the brand’s first Fort Worth retail location and expands Grown Brilliance’s footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining existing Texas stores in Dallas and Frisco.Located at 5242 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109, the Clearfork boutique invites customers to explore the full collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry created with ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds — stones that are physically, chemically, and optically identical to mined diamonds but grown in controlled, sustainable environments.“Fort Worth is a vibrant, dynamic market with a deep appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. We’re thrilled to open our doors at The Shops at Clearfork and bring the full Grown Brilliance experience to this community,” said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance. “Our Clearfork store reflects our commitment to modern design, personalized service, and offering beautiful lab-grown diamond jewelry in a welcoming space where customers can explore, connect with our experts, and discover pieces that truly resonate.”The new boutique offers:A curated assortment of engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry stylesPersonalized consultations with knowledgeable in-store jewelry expertsAn inviting retail environment designed to make the shopping experience memorable and inspiringAccess to select pieces available for same-day purchaseStore Details📍 Grown Brilliance at The Shops at Clearfork — 5242 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109🗓 Opening Date: Friday, January 9th🕒 Hours: Mon–Sat: 11:00 AM–7:00 PM | Sun: 12:00 PM–6:00 PMAbout Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is redefining the diamond shopping experience with a modern approach to fine jewelry, combining sustainable lab-grown diamonds with transparent pricing and exceptional customer service. With a growing nationwide retail presence, Grown Brilliance enables customers to find and take home meaningful jewelry that celebrates life’s most cherished moments.

