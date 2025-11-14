Grown Brilliance Expands National Footprint With New Atlanta Store Opening at Lenox Square

The lab-grown diamond brand brings its luxury, same-day bridal experience to one of the city’s premier shopping destinations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Brilliance, the fine jewelry brand redefining modern luxury with ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds, is proud to announce the opening of its newest retail location in Atlanta, Georgia, at 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Space 3000A, Atlanta, GA 30326. The new boutique brings Grown Brilliance’s signature in-person experience — where customers can try on, customize, and take home their dream ring the same day — to the heart of Buckhead’s Lenox Square.“Atlanta has been one of our strongest online markets, and we’re thrilled to finally bring the full Grown Brilliance experience to the city. After seeing such incredible engagement from customers here, it only made sense to open a store where they can see, feel, and experience our jewelry in person. With 14 stores already open across the country — including Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Boston, and our new flagship in SoHo, New York City — Atlanta marks another exciting milestone as we continue to make luxury lab-grown diamond jewelry more accessible nationwide,” said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance.The Atlanta boutique will feature Grown Brilliance’s full range of engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry — all crafted with lab-grown diamonds that are physically, chemically, and optically identical to mined stones but created sustainably in modern labs using renewable energy.Visitors can expect:A curated selection of ready-to-wear engagement rings in every cut, carat, and settingPersonalized consultations with in-store jewelry expertsOn-site customization and same-day take-home availability on select stylesA welcoming, modern space designed for couples and jewelry lovers alikeThe opening of the Atlanta location marks another step in Grown Brilliance’s mission to make fine jewelry shopping more transparent, sustainable, and instantly gratifying.Store Details📍 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Space 3000A, Atlanta, GA 30326🗓 Officially Opens: Friday, November 14th🕒 Hours: Monday - Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 12pm-7pm💍 Appointments encouraged but not requiredAbout Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a fine jewelry brand reinventing the traditional diamond experience with stunning, lab-grown stones and a customer-first approach to design, transparency, and sustainability. With fully traceable supply chains, innovative craftsmanship, and an emphasis on accessibility, Grown Brilliance continues to redefine modern luxury for a new generation of conscious consumers.Press Contact:Jessica Kiralyjkiraly@megamegaprojects.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.