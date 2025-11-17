Grown Brilliance Reopens Renovated Boca Raton Store at Boca Town Center

A photo of Grown Brilliance's store facade

BOCA RATON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Brilliance, the modern fine jewelry brand renowned for its lab-grown diamonds and elevated customer experience, is excited to announce the reopening of its Boca Raton store at Boca Town Center following a complete renovation. The refreshed boutique offers a sleek new design, enhanced shopping environment, and full access to Grown Brilliance’s signature engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry.“Boca Raton has been home to one of our earliest stores, and it’s been incredible to see the continued love and loyalty from our customers here over the past four years. Our newly renovated store in Boca Town Center reflects our commitment to constantly elevating the Grown Brilliance experience — blending modern design, personalized service, and our full collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry in a beautiful new space. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to a refreshed environment that truly embodies who we are as a brand,” said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance.The renovated Boca Raton location offers:A modern, inviting boutique space designed for personalized shopping experiencesAccess to the full collection of lab-grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelryExpert consultations with in-store jewelry specialistsSame-day availability on select bridal styles, allowing customers to walk out with their dream ringThe reopening reinforces Grown Brilliance’s commitment to making luxury lab-grown diamond jewelry accessible while providing an elevated in-store experience for its loyal customers.Store Details📍 Boca Town Center, Boca Raton, FL🗓 Reopening Date: November 17, 2025🕒 Hours: Monday - Saturday 10am - 7pm🕒 Hours: Sunday 11am - 6pm💍 Appointments recommended but not requiredAbout Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a fine jewelry brand redefining the traditional diamond experience with stunning, lab-grown diamonds that are physically, chemically, and optically identical to mined stones. Known for transparency, sustainability, and modern luxury, Grown Brilliance offers customers personalized service and immediate access to their perfect pieces across its nationwide retail locations.

