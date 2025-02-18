DVB ReAccess, a new over-the-air CAS retrofit solution from Verimatrix, completes Cartesian’s Farncombe Security® Audit

The Farncombe Security® Shield Mark Cartesian Logo Verimatrix Logo

Farncombe Security® Audits Apply to Content Protection Solutions and Video Streaming Platforms, Helping the Industry Improve Content Security

The innovations within DVB ReAccess as well as the completion of Cartesian’s Farncombe Security® Audit offers broadcast operators an unmatched level of confidence that their content remains protected” — Klaus Schenk, SVP Security and Threat Research at Verimatrix

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To prevent content leakage, video service providers require strict control over which client devices can be trusted and authorized to decrypt content. Achieving this in “one-way” networks (e.g. satellite broadcast) is far more challenging than in a connected environment (e.g. streaming) due to the lack of bidirectional handshakes.In broadcast networks, the access control logic resides in consumer devices which are at risk from physical security attacks. Hence, on such networks, the security of content relies almost exclusively on the resistance and resilience of the Conditional Access System (CAS).The most secure CAS solutions have client software deeply anchored within the device’s hardware, leveraging the security features of the chipset. Consequently, once a CAS is integrated on a device, it is challenging to replace it by a simple “over-the-air” (OTA) software update, while maintaining a good level of security.Verimatrix have addressed this matter by releasing DVB ReAccess, a new OTA CAS retrofit solution. DVB ReAccess can be downloaded over the air into deployed devices as a replacement of an incumbent CAS, without requiring any device swap nor any physical intervention. To mitigate all the constraints related to its OTA nature, DVB ReAccess implements white-box cryptography and several code-protection techniques, areas where Verimatrix has years of solid experience.Verimatrix engaged Cartesian to conduct a Farncombe SecurityAudit of DVB ReAccess which confirmed that DVB ReAccess has comparable security levels to the best-in-class software CAS solutions. Cartesian’s Farncombe Security® Audits are trusted by the major Hollywood studios to review the security of CAS, DRM, Multi-DRM services, and end-to-end streaming platforms.About CartesianCartesian is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leading players in the global communications, technology, and media industries. Cartesian’s content security services include Farncombe SecurityAudits, geo-blocking testing, watermark robustness testing, compliance testing, credential sharing detection and anti-piracy investigations. Clients include broadcasters, video service providers, network operators and solution vendors. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information, visit www.cartesian.com About VerimatrixVerimatrix protects digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com

