Cartesian Supports Redge Technologies in Aligning Their Redge Media Platform with Best Security Standards

Farncombe Security® Audits apply to content protection solutions and video streaming platforms, helping the industry improve content security

Content security is a top priority for our best-in-class solutions. We appreciated the professionalism and thoroughness of the Cartesian team, who helped Redge Media to align with highest standards.” — Przemyslaw Frasunek, Member of the Management Board of Redge Technologies

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fight against video piracy, where illegal redistribution threatens content creators' profits, a holistic security approach is critical. It’s no longer enough to have robust IT infrastructure, rigorous processes and secure content protection solutions; they must be complemented by a well-thought-out security design, adhering to a multitude of crucial rules and principles.To ensure the security of a video service, it is essential to look beyond just the infrastructure, the processes, and the DRM solutions. Key factors such as authentication workflows, license delivery workflows, enforcement of usage rules, session tracking, regular handshakes between clients and backends, segregation of keys, lifecycles of licenses and tokens, client application security, etc., all play a critical role. These aspects must be analyzed in detail, by encompassing all components, from servers to clients, as well as the sequence and structure of all exchanged messages.The Redge Media Platform enables video service providers and operators to power their live and on-demand OTT streaming services. It includes the service backend, the content preparation pipeline, the CDN, as well as front-end applications for a wide range of devices. Redge Technologies engaged Cartesian to conduct a Farncombe SecurityAudit of Redge Media, not only to assess its level of security, but also to leverage Cartesian’s renowned support for improving it.During the first phase of the audit, Cartesian identified several areas where improvements were necessary. For each, Cartesian provided concrete recommendations and supported Redge in their implementation.In the second phase of the audit, Cartesian confirmed that Redge had rigorously implemented all the recommended improvements, bringing the security level of the Redge Media Platform in line with the highest industry standards. As a result, Cartesian delivered an updated audit report and awarded Redge the Farncombe SecurityShield Mark, a trusted emblem recognized by the whole industry.Cartesian’s Farncombe SecurityAudits are trusted by the major Hollywood studios to review the security of CAS, DRM, Multi-DRM services, and end-to-end streaming platforms.About CartesianCartesian is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leading players in the global communications, technology, and media industries. Cartesian’s content security services include Farncombe SecurityAudits, geo-blocking testing, watermark robustness testing, compliance testing, credential sharing detection and anti-piracy investigations. Clients include broadcasters, video service providers, network operators and solution vendors. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information, visit https://www.cartesian.com/

