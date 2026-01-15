BOLLE Drinks Appoints Alluvial Wines & Spirits as California Distribution Partner

BOLLE portfolio BOLLE Blanc de Blancs Alluvial

BOLLE Drinks has appointed Alluvial Wines & Spirits as its distribution partner for California, marking a major milestone in the brand’s US expansion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOLLE Drinks, the pioneering producer redefining the standards of non-alcoholic winemaking, has appointed Alluvial Wines & Spirits as its distribution partner for California, marking a major milestone in the brand’s US expansion.

Based on a shared commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship and integrity, the partnership will see Alluvial represent BOLLE across both on- and off-premise channels throughout the state, building on the brand’s existing presence in hundreds of venues across California, including many of the state’s leading Michelin-starred restaurants, and expanding its reach within premium hospitality groups and specialist retailers.

Alluvial Wines & Spirits has built a reputation for championing producers who uphold the highest standards of quality and transparency and was among the early US distributors to actively incorporate non-alcoholic wines and spirits into its portfolio.

“As one of the first distributors to incorporate non-alcoholic products into our wine and spirits catalog, it was imperative that we selected producers who truly align with our values,” said Kimberly State, OWNER & CEO of Alluvial Wine & Spirits. “From the first tasting, BOLLE stood out for its exceptional quality. The precision, craftsmanship and attention to detail are unmistakable, resulting in a wine that genuinely rivals its alcoholic counterparts. We are excited to introduce BOLLE to California.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gary Read, CEO of BOLLE, said:

“California is one of the most important and influential wine markets in the world, so choosing the right partner was critical for us. Alluvial’s focus on integrity, authenticity, and quality mirrors our own approach to winemaking, and their early commitment to the non-alcoholic category sets them apart. We’re excited to work with the Alluvial team to build BOLLE as the premium, wine-led alcohol-free option across the state.”

Through Alluvial Wines & Spirits, the California portfolio will include:

• BOLLE Chardonnay 750ml

• BOLLE Blanc de Blancs Sparkling 375ml & 750ml

• BOLLE Sparkling Rosé 375ml & 750ml

• BOLLE Grand Reserve Sparkling 750ml

The appointment of Alluvial Wines & Spirits strengthens BOLLE’s presence in one of its most strategically important US markets, supporting growing demand from fine dining, premium hospitality and trade buyers seeking sophisticated alcohol-free options that perform at the highest level.

For order enquires please contact kimberly@alluvialwine.com

BOLLE www.bolledrinks.com

