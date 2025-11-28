BOLLE launches Grand Reserve, the world’s first lees-aged non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

Bolle Grand Reserve bottle Bolle Grand Reserve, luxury non-alcoholic sparkling wine Bolle Grand Reserve - Luxury Lifestyle NA Sparkling Wine

With BOLLE Grand Reserve, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what non-alcoholic wine can be, we are bringing the category closer to fine wine quality.” — Gary Read, CEO

CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOLLE, the pioneering producer redefining the standards of non-alcoholic winemaking, has unveiled BOLLE Grand Reserve, the world’s first lees-aged non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

Following BOLLE’s unique secondary fermentation process, Grand Reserve Blanc de Blancs NV spends nine months sur lie, allowing it to develop a distinctive brioche character and luxurious creamy texture. This traditional winemaking technique, long associated with fine Champagne, has never before been successfully applied to a non-alcoholic wine, marking a major milestone in the category’s evolution.

The result is a sparkling wine of remarkable depth and complexity, with fine and delicate bubbles, an elegant brioche bouquet, and notes of apricot, nuts, and a hint of citrus. On the palate, vibrant acidity meets a creamy texture, creating layers of sophistication and a lingering finish.

“With Grand Reserve, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what non-alcoholic wine can be,” said Gary Read, CEO at BOLLE. “Lees aging transforms the texture, aroma, and length, bringing genuine complexity and finesse to the glass. At BOLLE, we don’t believe in standing still, our goal is to continually innovate and move the non-alcoholic category closer to the world of fine wine. Grand Reserve embodies that philosophy, combining authenticity in winemaking with a commitment to craftsmanship and progress.”

Crafted from 90% Chardonnay and 10% Silvaner grapes grown in La Mancha, Spain, BOLLE is the only producer to referment dealcoholized wine, a technique that creates structure, mouthfeel, and flavor naturally without adding sugar, glycerine, or artificial flavorings or aromas. “Every aspect of the Grand Reserve’s character is born from the winemaking process itself,” concludes Read.

BOLLE Grand Reserve has an RRP of $69.99 and is available via the website www.bolledrinks.com



