BOLLE Becomes an Icon of Non-Alcoholic Luxury as it celebrates listings with multiple Michelin Starred Restaurants

BOLLE Festivities

BOLLE has reinforced its status at the pinnacle of fine dining, with dozens of Michelin Guide Restaurants now proudly listing it on their menus.

BOLLE was created to set a new benchmark for alcohol-free prestige, and some of the world’s most exceptional restaurants are validating that mission.” — Gary Read, CEO

CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOLLE, the pioneering producer redefining the standards of non-alcoholic winemaking and bringing a new level of luxury to the category, has reinforced its status at the pinnacle of fine dining, with dozens of Michelin Guide Restaurants now proudly listing it on their menus across the UK and USA. To mark this milestone, the brand is launching “24 Tables of Excellence” honouring many of these restaurants that have chosen BOLLE as their no-alcohol prestige pour. To celebrate this, the brand is giving away dinner for two at a BOLLE partner restaurant.

Crafted using traditional winemaking techniques and driven by a relentless pursuit of purity, structure, and finesse, the BOLLE portfolio spans BOLLE Grand Reserve, BOLLE Blanc de Blancs, BOLLE Rosé and BOLLE Chardonnay, each expressing the brand’s signature refinement and elevated luxury. This uncompromising approach to quality has made BOLLE the standout choice for diners seeking alcohol-free experiences that match the ambition and precision of fine dining.

“Being listed in so many fine dining restaurants in multiple countries, is a reflection of the quality of the BOLLE wines,” says Gary Read CEO of BOLLE. “BOLLE was created to set a new benchmark for alcohol-free prestige, and some of the world’s most exceptional restaurants are validating that mission. ‘24 Doors of Excellence’ is our way of celebrating the visionaries who demand nothing less than the best.”

About the ‘24 Tables of Excellence’ Campaign:

• Running 1–24 December across BOLLE’s digital channels

• Each “table” reveals one restaurant that has selected BOLLE as its go-to alcohol-free sparkling

• Prize is Dinner for two at a Michelin restaurant of your choice that serves BOLLE. Maximum value £400 if in the UK or $500 if in the USA

• To be in with a chance of winning, visit https://www.bolledrinks.com/pages/24tables or https://www.bolledrinks.co.uk/pages/24tables in the UK and visit our Instagram account @bolledrinks

