Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,547 in the last 365 days.

Florida Man Admits Defrauding Zelle Users

KUTTINO JAMAL SCOTT, 24, of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty yesterday in New Haven federal court to an offense stemming from his role in a scheme that defrauded individuals who use the electronic payments system Zelle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Florida Man Admits Defrauding Zelle Users

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.