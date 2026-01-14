Florida Man Admits Defrauding Zelle Users

KUTTINO JAMAL SCOTT, 24, of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty yesterday in New Haven federal court to an offense stemming from his role in a scheme that defrauded individuals who use the electronic payments system Zelle.

