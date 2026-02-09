Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,835 in the last 365 days.

Nine Members Of Oakland-Based “Ghost Town” Gang Sentenced To A Combined Total Of Nearly 60 Years For Armed Robberies In 2022

OAKLAND – Nine associates of the Oakland-based “Ghost Town” gang have been sentenced to a combined total of nearly 60 years in prison for a series of armed robberies targeting small Bay Area businesses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nine Members Of Oakland-Based “Ghost Town” Gang Sentenced To A Combined Total Of Nearly 60 Years For Armed Robberies In 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.