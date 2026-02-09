Nine Members Of Oakland-Based “Ghost Town” Gang Sentenced To A Combined Total Of Nearly 60 Years For Armed Robberies In 2022

OAKLAND – Nine associates of the Oakland-based “Ghost Town” gang have been sentenced to a combined total of nearly 60 years in prison for a series of armed robberies targeting small Bay Area businesses

