Start spreading the news: New York-licensed attorney and accomplice sentenced in large-scale interstate email scam scheme
A man and woman have been ordered to federal prison for their respective roles in an identity theft and business email compromise (BEC) scam
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.