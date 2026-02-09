Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,283 in the last 365 days.

Oakland Man Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Robbing U.S. Mail Carrier

OAKLAND — An Oakland man was sentenced today to five years in federal prison for robbing a postal carrier

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oakland Man Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison For Robbing U.S. Mail Carrier

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.