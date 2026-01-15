SUMiT and Lihtz Release Focused, Introspective Single “Luka”

SUMiT and Lihtz "Luka" SUMiT and Lihtz - "Luka" Album Art

Two prominent rising voices in modern rap/ hip-hop join forces on the new single “Luka,” now available across all major digital platforms.

It’s easy on the ears but not easy listening; there’s a lot of heavy topics being addressed subtly” — SUMiT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUMiT and Lihtz unite to deliver a powerful culture-driven Rap/Hip-Hop single rooted in lived experience. This co-main collaborative release, featuring performances by SUMiT and Lihtz, was released January 15, 2026, under SUMiT // DNT Entertainment / Revolution Records / Priceovfame LLC, and distributed by The Orchard / Sony Music Entertainment.Anchored in honest storytelling and emotional precision, “ Luka ” captures both artists at a pivotal moment in their creative journey. SUMiT sets the tone with focused hunger; Lihtz amplifies it with swagger and momentum. Together, they deliver a track that balances soul, ambition, and modern grit, rooted in struggle, but aimed squarely at elevation. The carefully layered production produced by Cosmos Beatz is a new-school, soulful beat that feels smooth yet urgent, balancing warmth and modern edge while creating space for both introspection and momentum. It's a track that allows each artist’s voice and perspective to cut through with clarity and purpose.The lyrics of “Luka” navigate the themes of heartbreak, resilience, and self-examination, drawing listeners into a deeply personal space where reflection meets resolve. SUMiT opens the track with a direct challenge to doubters and critics, centering his verse on perseverance, earned respect, and relentless hunger, underscored by vivid imagery and a clear refusal to settle for second place. Lihtz builds on that foundation with confident, grounded verses that blend street realism and cultural references to highlight growth, timing, and evolution, framing success as the result of persistence rather than spectacle. Anchored by a hook that reinforces staying honest, focused, and driven even when counted out, “Luka” becomes a statement on resilience rooted in struggle, sharpened by experience, and aimed squarely at elevation. It’s about earned confidence and the refusal to accept mediocrity.“Luka’s one of those songs that are just hard not to like. It’s easy on the ears but not easy listening; there’s a lot of heavy topics being addressed subtly. Lihtz and I have different styles, but I feel we are alike in our drives and passion for music. I think that comes across really clearly in the track. I’m proud of this one and grateful to everyone who helped us connect and put it together.” - SUMiTListen Now:Release InformationSong Title: LukaArtists: SUMiT, LihtzLabel(s): SUMiT // DNT Entertainment / Revolution Records / Priceovfame LLCDistributor: The Orchard / Sony Music EntertainmentPre-Sale Date: January 1, 2026Release Date: January 15, 2026UPC: 199806801994ISRC: US6R22575978About SUMiTHailing from Worcester, Massachusetts, SUMiT is known for his captivating passion, authenticity, and creative versatility. Since the release of his 2020 debut EP Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP, SUMiT has independently released over 80 songs and collaborated with industry heavyweights including Fabolous, Sean Kingston, Method Man, Dave East, Millyz, Tyla Yaweh, Termanology, OT the Real, Lihtz and more.SUMiT’s live performances have taken him across the U.S., sharing stages with Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, Jay Critch, and others. In 2025, he opened for The LOX in Providence, Dave East at Big Night Live, and showcased at SXSW. With a mission rooted in hope, perseverance, and staying true to his roots, SUMiT continues to inspire through heartfelt, innovative hip-hop.Website: https://sumitmusic.com/ Instagram: @sumitmusicofficialSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg YouTube: @SUMiTMusicOfficialChannelBandsintown: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit About LihtzLihtz is a voice for the broken-hearted and battle-tested, a Philadelphia-bred storyteller turning street scars into soul-stirring anthems. Known for his confessional lyricism, guitar-driven melodies, and emotionally charged hooks, Lihtz blurs the line between pain and poetry.After rising through Philly’s underground with fan favorites like The Switch Up and Heavens Basement, Lihtz gained national attention on Meek Mill’s “NeverLose.” His critically acclaimed catalog includes the viral 2024 single “Serenity” and the cathartic “Crash Out,” which amassed millions of streams and marked a new era of vulnerability and growth. Now re-emerged with a bold masked aesthetic and renewed focus, Lihtz continues carving a lane defined by truth, fearlessness, and longevity.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lihtz_sluglife Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5qCTwicUCTguc1ijgLOv9z YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lihtz To learn more or for press inquiries, interviews, or promotional requests, please contact Dani N Thompson at DNT Entertainment.###

