Termanology & SUMiT Unite for 7-Song Project MADE

Termanology & SUMiT bring fierce lyricism and soulful hooks on MADE. The leading track, “Ammunition” ft. Method Man, sets the tone with legendary energy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed rapper/producer Termanology and rising rap/hip-hop artist SUMiT announced their highly anticipated project, MADE , available today, September 26, 2025, via ST. Records.The 7-song collection, born from the competitive spirit of hip-hop, finds both emcees pushing each other lyrically while weaving in standout collaborations. It's centerpiece, “Ammunition” featuring the legendary Method Man, made an explosive debut on September 12, hitting 25K streams on release day and surpassing 50K prior to the album drop.What began as a conversation at a Statik Selektah SXSW afterparty in Austin, TX, quickly evolved into something bigger. “It started with us joking about who could out-rap who,” SUMiT shares. “That turned into us sending verses back and forth, and before we knew it, we had a full project that felt like something special.” Originally conceived as a 3-song EP, the momentum between the two artists evolved into a 7-track short album, a blend of razor-sharp bars and soulful balance.Termanology adds, “Hip-Hop has always been about competition and respect for the craft. This project captures both. Method Man’s verse on ‘Ammunition’ elevated the track to another level and really embodies what we set out to do with MADE.”MADE Tracklist:1. Luxurious (feat. Nim K)Produced by: @NasteeLuvzYouISRC: QZZ7N25625602. Ammunition (feat. Method Man)Produced by: Termanology and MelksISRC: QZZ7N25625613. MasterclassProduced by: NefISRC: QZZ7N25625624. Just DifferentProduced by: @NasteeLuvzYouISRC: QZZ7N25625635. Bring It BackProduced by: @NasteeLuvzYouISRC: QZZ7N25625646. Do Right (feat. C Scharp)Produced by: Deli BeatzCo-Produced by: Jake One and Beat ButchaISRC: QZZ7N25625657. Shine (feat. Nim K)Produced by: @NasteeLuvzYouISRC: QZZ7N2562566MADEUPC: 199734877542“Just Different” dropped September 5, followed by “Ammunition” ft. Method Man on September 12. The third single, “Shine” ft. Nim K, was released September 19. The full album is now available at all digital stores. Music videos for "Just Different" and "Shine" are in production and "Ammunition" premiered today, September 26 on Termanology's official Artist YouTube channel.About TermanologyTermanology, is an Latin-American rapper and record producer. He first gained major attention with his 2006 single, "Watch how it go down" produced by the legendary DJ Premier.Over the span of his career, Term has released 57 full length projects, including multiple albums, eps and mixtapes. He has released over 100 music videos on his youtube channel alone, not to mention countless features. Also known for his energetic live show, Term has traveled the world performing live on stages in over 40 plus countries and is also a radio personality at Eminem’s Shade 45 on Sirius Xm radio. Term is also signed to Monster Energy as one of their exclusive "Monster Music" artists and represents the brand via social media and at concerts.Term's latest album "Teknology" was a huge success and reached #3 on the iTunes HipHop chart.His musical Production credits include doing beats for Wu-Tang Clan, Erykah Badu, The Lox, Bun B, Paul Wall, Benny The Butcher, the late Fred The Godson and more.Term is also well known for his Good Dad Gang movement and charity work in his community. His passion for spreading the message that fathers should be a proud part of their children's lives has been growing rapidly and gaining national attention. Also his book "100 Ways to be a better Dad" is out now on Amazon.Known for keeping a full schedule year round, Term has no plans of slowing down and is ready for multiple album drops, videos, merch drops, tours and more throughout 2025.Subscribe: @TermanologyVidsFollow on Instagram: @termanologystListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7oF48iRjggIDjtfRcmmMvl?si=IW7k5jJXQaaMe7-oRhhJ8Q About SUMiTSUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, “Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP,” he has released over 65 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Tyla Yaweh, Termanology, Method Man and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT’s live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he’s graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. In 2025 SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence, Dave East at Big Night Live, and showcased at SXSW.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.Subscribe: @SUMiTMusicOfficialChannelWebsite: https://sumitmusic.com/ Follow on Instagram: @sumitmusicofficialListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg Follow on Bands in Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit?came_from=257&utm_medium=web&utm_source=home&utm_campaign=search_bar For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.

