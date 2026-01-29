Affinity Nightlife & DNT Entertainment Host Grammy Afterparty ‘A Toast to the Music' Presented by Armand de Brignac

A Toast to the Music - Grammy Afterparty DNT Entertainment Logo

Top Influencers, Grammy Nominees and Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Take Over Skybar for Grammy Weekend’s Most Exclusive Artist-First Afterparty.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Affinity Nightlife and DNT Entertainment will host ‘A Toast to the Music,’ an exclusive black-tie Grammy Awards After Party presented by Armand de Brignac . Taking place immediately following Hollywood’s biggest night, the invite-only celebration will bring together music’s biggest stars, established talent, industry executives, influencers, and tastemakers for a curated post-awards experience at the iconic Skybar in West Hollywood.The star-studded guest list is expected to include Grammy nominees, presenters, past winners, and music’s rising stars, continuing Affinity Nightlife’s reputation for producing some of awards season’s most sought-after events. Red carpet arrivals and media moments will take place throughout the evening at one of Los Angeles’ most legendary nightlife destinations.The evening will feature live performances, celebrity DJ sets, and immersive brand activations throughout the venue, including champagne provided by Armand de Brignac, a custom fragrance bar by Monbeau Afrique, giveaways from Vitamin Water, Simply Pop, and Red Bull, a karaoke booth presented by Spotify, and a curated art installation by Blvkbook.Details:WHAT: ‘A Toast to the Music' Presented by Armand de BrignacDATE: Sunday, February 1st, 2026TIME: 9:00 PM – 2:00 AMRED CARPET: 10-11:30 PMWHERE: Skybar, 8440 W Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CAWHO: Tayler Holder, Landon Boyce, Chloe Veitch, Coco Quinn, Rose, Leon Thomas, Amy Allen, Harry Jousey, Sam Asghari, Chase Hudson, Chantel Jeffries, Dasha, Busta Rhymes, Scott Storch, Brian King Joseph, SUMiT & moreMedia Contact:Jayden Arensonmedia@affinitynightlife.comTalent Submissions:talent@dntagency.comAbout Affinity Nightlife:Affinity Nightlife is a premier Los Angeles-based event production and experiential marketing company known for producing high-end celebrity, awards-season, and cultural events. Specializing in hospitality, brand activations, product placement, and event production, Affinity Nightlife connects talent, brands, and tastemakers through curated experiences at the intersection of entertainment, nightlife, and culture.For more information on Affinity Nightlife and its upcoming awards-season events, please visit AffinityNightlife.com.About DNT EntertainmentDNT Entertainment is an artist-first, full-service modern record label dedicated to empowering independent artists while preserving creative freedom and intellectual property ownership. With over a decade of innovation and advocacy, DNT provides a comprehensive ecosystem supporting artists at every stage of their careers.Distributed globally by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, DNT offers artist development, global distribution, publishing administration, digital marketing, brand strategy, live event production, artist management, public relations, and full-scale label services. DNT has collaborated with a diverse roster of established and emerging talent, including Courtney Paige Nelson, Emilia Vaughn, Dean Lewis, SUMiT, Termanology, Flo Rida, MAYCE, Iggy Azalea, Zhavia, Jason Farol, Brennley Brown, and more.

