STUNT Advances to NCAA Championship Sport Status

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STUNT , the head-to-head competitive cheer sport governed nationally by USA Cheer, has officially advanced to NCAA Championship Sport status , marking a historic milestone for women’s collegiate athletics. The first NCAA STUNT Championship is scheduled to take place in Spring 2027.Created more than 16 years ago to provide a structured, objective, and team-based competitive opportunity for female student-athletes with the skillset derived from cheer, STUNT has grown into one of the fastest-expanding women’s sports in the country. With a standardized ruleset, defined competitive format, and national governance structure, STUNT was intentionally built to meet the demands of collegiate athletics and long-term sustainability.“This moment represents the culmination of more than a decade and a half of intentional development,” said Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer. “STUNT was created to give female athletes with a skillset derived from cheer a legitimate, competitive pathway at the collegiate level — one rooted in strategy, objectivity, and opportunity. Advancing to NCAA Championship Status validates that vision and the thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, sport advocates, and institutions who helped build this sport.”For coaches and sport leaders who have invested in STUNT’s growth from its earliest days, the milestone reflects years of commitment and belief in the sport’s future. “Achieving NCAA Championship status is something I’ve worked toward for more than 15 years as a coach, official, and professional in this industry,” said Jessica Wolverton, Oklahoma Baptist University Head STUNT Coach and President of the College STUNT Coaches Association (CSCA). “Seeing our sport elevated so that today’s young athletes can aspire to compete and become NCAA champions is truly a dream come true. I am incredibly grateful to be part of this moment in STUNT history.”STUNT features head-to-head competition across partner stunts, pyramids, jumps, and tumbling, emphasizing precision, athleticism, and teamwork. The sport currently includes participation across NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, as well as NAIA institutions and Junior Colleges. It is supported by a robust youth, club, and high school pipeline nationwide.For student-athletes, the advancement to NCAA Championship status represents both recognition and opportunity. “As STUNT moves closer to an NCAA Championship with this status, it reflects the hard work and resiliency of us student-athletes,” said Jada Harvey, Heidelberg University STUNT student-athlete. “This sport gives us a powerful platform to redefine what’s possible in women’s athletics and to push our own boundaries. Being part of this moment allows us to help inspire the next generation of female athletes and empowers women to reach their fullest potential on and off the mat.”Throughout the transition period, USA Cheer will continue to host STUNT championships, ensuring competitive consistency and continuity as the sport builds toward its inaugural NCAA Championship in 2027. From an institutional perspective, the designation highlights the importance of supporting emerging sports and the positive impact they can have on campus communities.“Achieving NCAA Championship status is a defining moment for STUNT and a powerful affirmation of the student-athletes who have helped build this sport,” said Carter Henderson, Cal Poly University. “Seeing these athletes gain the recognition and championship opportunities they deserve is incredibly meaningful. For our department and our institution, it reinforces the importance of supporting emerging sports, and I’m excited to see STUNT continue to grow on the national stage.”“This designation is not just about recognition — it’s about opportunity,” Harris added. “STUNT has already had a meaningful impact on enrollment, campus engagement, and Title IX opportunities, and this milestone positions the sport for continued growth well into the future.”The 2026 STUNT season will serve as a celebration of the journey and a bridge to the NCAA era, with continued competition leading into the historic first NCAA STUNT Championship in Spring 2027.For more information about STUNT and its collegiate pathway, visit STUNTtheSport.org

