STUNT at a Defining Moment: NCAA Championship Bid Fuels Historic Growth

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Cheer and STUNT proudly announce the full release of the 2026 College STUNT season schedule , marking the largest and most competitive season in the sport’s history.The season officially opens February 2, featuring more than 580 games across five competitive divisions nationwide.This season arrives at a pivotal moment: STUNT has now met all requirements for NCAA Championship status, with a final vote set for the January NCAA Convention. Pending approval, the first-ever NCAA STUNT Championship will debut in Spring 2027, marking a historic advancement for women’s collegiate athletics.“With more teams, more games, and more pathways than ever before, the 2026 season represents a landmark chapter for STUNT,” said Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer & STUNT. “As we approach the vote for NCAA Championship status, the strength of our programs and the growth of our athlete pipeline make it clear: STUNT is a championship-ready sport, and the future is incredibly bright.”“This spring marks one of the most exciting seasons STUNT has ever seen,” said Jessica Stiles, President of the College STUNT Coaches Association and Head Coach at Oklahoma Baptist University. “The athleticism, depth, and competitive energy across all five divisions continue to rise every year. The momentum behind STUNT is extraordinary, and our athletes and coaches are more motivated than ever.”Five Divisions, One Rapidly Ascending SportThe 2026 season showcases heightened competition and expansion across all levels:• NCAA DIVISION I: Features powerhouse programs and continued expansion, including Cal Poly's move from the Club division to DI. A fierce battle is expected to follow last year’s championship between California Baptist University (CBU)—a perennial contender—and the rapidly ascending University of Kentucky.• NCAA DIVISION II: Welcomes several new programs and an increasingly competitive field. Returning champion Davenport University seeks another title run after last year’s victory over Jessup University.• NCAA DIVISION III: Continues its rapid expansion following George Fox University’s impressive championship win against Muskingum University, broadening geographic reach and strengthening national competitiveness.• NAIA DIVISION: Hope International University enters 2026 as the team to beat after securing its first-ever NAIA Division Championship in a standout final over Missouri Baptist University.• CLUB DIVISION: Remains the proving ground for emerging teams and future NCAA programs. Defending champions Oklahoma State University (OSU) return after a hard-fought victory over Alma College.Historic Expansion: 12 New Teams Debut in 2026STUNT’s rapid expansion continues with 12 new collegiate programs launching competition this spring:NCAA Division I:• *McNeese State University (LA)NCAA Division II:• Ferris State University (MI)• Lewis University (IL)• Fresno Pacific University (CA)• Hawaii Pacific University (HI)• Northwest Nazarene University (ID)NCAA Division III:• *Kalamazoo College (MI)• Maryville College (TN)• Transylvania University (KY)• Albright College (PA)NAIA:• Park University (AZ)• Aquinas College (MI)*denotes Club ProgramsGrassroots Growth Fuels the PipelineIn addition to collegiate expansion, STUNT continues to surge at the high school and youth/club levels. More states are sanctioning STUNT as an official varsity sport, and participation numbers are at all-time highs. This critical growth ensures a strong, sustainable athlete pipeline that supports future collegiate team development.The Expanding Landscape of Women’s Collegiate SportsThe growth of STUNT reflects a broader national trend: universities are rapidly expanding competitive opportunities for women in alignment with Title IX, athlete demand, and evolving athletic department priorities.STUNT has emerged as a high-growth, scalable, Title IX–aligned sport that offers large roster opportunities for women, a competitive structure across all NCAA divisions, and a clear, equitable ruleset. STUNT’s expansion is part of a larger shift in college athletics—one where female athletes are a driving force in the evolution of collegiate sport.The full schedule and event details can be found at: collegestunt.org

