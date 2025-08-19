USA Cheer Celebrates Historic Gold Medal in Cheerleading Pom Doubles at the World Games

Wisconsin duo shines as Pom Doubles makes history, with USA Cheer’s Sydney & Allison capturing gold at the World Games

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Cheer proudly announces a landmark victory as Cheerleading Pom Doubles made its debut at the World Games, with USA athletes Sydney and Allison from Wisconsin’s Energizers Dance Studio capturing the Gold Medal. This doubles team took first place at the World Games series in Hong Kong, which qualified them for the World Games event in Chengdu, China.This marked the first time Pom Doubles was included in international competition at the Games, and the American duo set the standard from the start. Demonstrating unmatched precision, artistry, and athleticism, Sydney and Allison led the competition in all three rounds, with scores of 88.50 in round 1, 88.75 in round 2, and finishing with 89.86, securing first place throughout and showcasing unwavering consistency.“This is a historic moment for USA Cheer and for our athletes,” said Executive Director Lauri Harris. “Sydney and Allison brought passion, teamwork, and flawless execution to the floor. Their performance not only earned them the gold medal but also set the tone for the future of Pom Doubles on the world stage.”Hailing from Wisconsin and representing the renowned Energizers Dance Studio, Sydney, Allison, and alternate Ava have trained extensively to perfect their synchronized strength, sharpness, and showmanship. Their gold-medal performance highlights the growth of performance cheer as a globally recognized competitive sport and shines a spotlight on the United States’ continued leadership in cheer innovation and excellence. USA Cheer celebrates this historic victory and congratulates Sydney and Allison for bringing home the gold in the inaugural Pom Doubles event.About USA CheerUSA Cheer has three primary objectives: promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; help grow and develop interest and participation in cheer throughout the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.

World Games Finals

