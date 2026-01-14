IWD Opens Grant Opportunity Supporting Summer Youth Internship Programs

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: January 14, 2026

Grants Help Employers Create Meaningful Work Experiences for Young Iowans

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is opening a new round of grant funding today to help employers advance promising summer internship programs for Iowa’s youth.

The Summer Youth Internship Program exists to help generate promising summer work experiences for young Iowans in high-demand fields spread across the workforce. These efforts can drive new career interests and help employers further build their workforce pipeline.

Applications are now open at iowagrants.gov and will be accepted through Monday, February 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Eligible grant applicants include nonprofits, educational institutions, employers, and community organizations. Priority funding will be given to programs that:

Provide internships to youth at risk of not graduating, from low-income households, or who face barriers to upward mobility in the labor market.

Demonstrate their ability to recruit and co-enroll internship participants in their local area’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program.

Programs must be based in a high-demand occupation as determined by the state (view Iowa’s high-demand occupations list). Awarded funds can be used for participant wages, compensation after program completion, training resources, program supplies and materials, and administrative costs.

“Equipping our workforce for the future means creating meaningful experiences in industries across the workforce, and this program is a gateway to a future career,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “The Summer Youth Internship Program not only helps students discover rewarding careers, it also gives employers a chance to invest in their future talent pipeline. We encourage eligible businesses across Iowa to take advantage of this program and jumpstart a meaningful internship this summer.”

The full list of grant requirements and the notice of funding can be found at: Summer Youth Internship Program. Interested organizations can register for an upcoming grant webinar using the link below.

Register for Webinar (Zoom): Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

