Rescheduled to February 17, 2026: Work-Based Learning Webinar on Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk

Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously scheduled webinar for January 27, 2026, has been rescheduled due to February 17, 2026. If you had already registered for the webinar today, you are automatically registered for the new time.

Work-Based Learning Webinar: Launching a High School IT Community Help Desk

February 17, 2026

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Join Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education for a new webinar to discover how work-based learning (WBL) can make a real impact in the lives of both students and older Iowans. This February 17, 2026, webinar will showcase how to create a High School IT Community Help Desk to assist residents of senior living facilities with everyday tech tasks - such as attaching a photo to an email and installing a solitaire app without ads - while helping students develop technical and customer service skills that support their long-term success.

The webinar will feature the partnership between NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Career Center and provide a firsthand look at how how employers and schools can collaborate to offer this opportunity locally.

View Handout: Launch Your High School IT Community Help Desk

Agenda: