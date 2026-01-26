Highlighting Iowans with Disabilities: State Rehabilitation Council Legislative Reception To Take Place on January 28

Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Services will once again be on hand to support the work being done to help Iowans with disabilities archive meaningful employment. The annual State Rehabilitation Council legislative reception will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol. The event is open to the public, and agency partners and legislators are encouraged to attend. Learn more about the great work being done in VR programs across Iowa! When Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Where Iowa State Capitol (Rotunda)

1007 East Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319 Who Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division and Iowa Workforce Development Staff

State Rehabilitation Council Members

Agency and Program Partners

Job Candidates More Information

