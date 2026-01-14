Governor Ivey Proposes Strong, Conservative Budgets

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday directed the Executive Budget Office to transmit her proposed Fiscal Year 2027 General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets to the Alabama Legislature.

The governor issued the following statement:

“As we head into the final Regular Session of my tenure as governor, I am proud to propose strong, conservative budgets that will serve our state well into the future.

“The General Fund prioritizes responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars while making targeted investments in public safety and other core services that Alabamians rely on every day. This will ensure Alabama remains the best state to live, work and raise a family.

“I am especially proud that my final Education Trust Fund proposal is the largest ever in our state’s history. We will continue making generational investments where they matter most – with our students, teachers and parents. The budget continues our commitment to proven initiatives like the Literacy and Numeracy Acts, our Turnaround Schools initiative and supports education reforms that are delivering real results like the CHOOSE Act and First Class Pre-K program. We will meet the evolving needs of students, educators and parents across the state. My budget includes support for paid parental leave for teachers, computer science education, enhanced school safety measures and another pay raise for teachers. Education will continue to be my number one priority over these next 12 months.”

The governor’s budget proposals reflect a careful, thoughtful and fiscally conservative approach – one that has kept Alabama on strong, financial footing and will continue to serve the people of this state well.

Governor Ivey’s General Fund and Education Trust Fund summaries are attached.

