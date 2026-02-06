Governor Ivey Announces $15.7 Million in SEEDS Grants, Accelerating Alabama’s Historic Economic Momentum

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that the State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) has approved 21 grants totaling $15.7 million under the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program.

The grant program is designed to strengthen Alabama’s competitiveness in securing large-scale economic development projects by accelerating the development of industry-ready sites.

This is the third round of SEEDS, which has helped dozens of communities with land purchases, site preparation, environmental surveys, infrastructure improvements and other work to aid in attracting strategic and targeted projects that create quality, high-paying jobs.

Over the program’s three years, SEEDS and the required local match have invested $138 million across 77 sites statewide.

“SEEDS has proven to be a game-changer for Alabama’s economic development, helping communities across our state compete for the transformative projects that create jobs and build prosperity,” said Governor Ivey. “With 77 sites now approved for funding across three rounds, SEEDS continues to deliver on its promise. We’re already seeing major companies choose Alabama because we’ve invested in making our sites ready for development.”

“With 28 rural counties receiving SEEDS support, economic opportunity is reaching every corner of Alabama,” added Governor Ivey.

The Round 3 SEEDS applications will be matched with $12.3 million in local contributions, supporting 21 industrial sites.

At a meeting Wednesday, SIDA approved 12 SEEDS site assessment grants valued at more than $3 million, primarily for activities such as environmental and geotechnical surveys of early-stage industrial sites.

The grants will benefit sites located in Blount, Walker, DeKalb, Autauga, Bibb, Lowndes, Jefferson, Russell, Pike and Perry counties. DeKalb and Jefferson counties each have two benefiting sites.

SIDA also approved nine SEEDS site development grants valued at $12.7 million for activities including land purchases, as well as site clearing, grading and other preparation.

They are headed to sites in Colbert, Geneva, Baldwin, Talladega, Covington, Pike, Jackson, Tuscaloosa and Marion counties.

The SEEDS program, a cornerstone of Governor Ivey’s 2023 “Game Plan” for economic development, addresses the urgent need for quality industrial sites at a time when other states are investing heavily in similar programs.

The first round of SEEDS allocations totaled $30.1 million and was matched with $38.4 million in local contributions across 29 industrial sites. In the second round, a total of $23.4 million was allocated, with an $18.1 million local match, for 27 sites.

“The SEEDS program has quickly become a significant advantage for communities aiming to land high-quality economic development projects,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “Through these grants, paired with local contributions, big cities and small towns alike across Alabama are positioning themselves for next-generation development and prosperity.”

“These are smart, strategic investments and further proof of the thriving partnerships around the state that are focused on building a brighter future for all Alabamians,” added Secretary McNair.