Governor Ivey Announces Appointments Including Baldwin and Cullman County Circuit Judgeships

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced appointments to fill six vacancies, including two circuit judgeships in Baldwin and Cullman counties.

Baldwin County Circuit Judge Ashley Siebert

Governor Ivey has appointed Ashley W. Siebert of Fairhope to serve as Circuit Judge in the 28th Judicial Circuit in Baldwin County. A graduate of Auburn University and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University, Siebert succeeds Circuit Judge Jody Bishop who retired in January after serving a combined 25 years as judge in Baldwin County District and Circuit Courts.

“Over a year ago, I was pleased to appoint Ashley Siebert as District Judge and today I am equally proud to appoint her to the position of Circuit Judge in Baldwin County,” said Governor Ivey. “She has already distinguished herself as knowledgeable and impartial on the bench, and I have no doubt she will continue to serve the people of Baldwin County with integrity as their newest Circuit Judge.”

“I am honored by the governor’s appointment and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve at the Circuit Court level,” said Judge Siebert. “It has been a privilege to serve as a District Court Judge, and I look forward to continuing to serve Baldwin County in this new capacity.”

Cullman County Circuit Judge J. Chad Floyd

Governor Ivey has appointed J. Chad Floyd of Cullman to serve as Circuit Judge in the 32nd Judicial Circuit in Cullman County. A graduate of The University of Alabama and Mississippi College School of Law, Floyd succeeds Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas who retired in January after 19 years on the bench.

“Chad Floyd has forged a distinguished record as District Judge in Cullman County since I first appointed him to that position in 2020,” said Governor Ivey. “He possesses a strong depth of knowledge of the law combined with six years’ proven judicial experience. I am therefore pleased to appoint him to the Cullman County Circuit Court.”

“I am honored to accept Governor Ivey’s appointment to the Circuit Bench following the retirement of Hon. Gregory A. Nicholas,” said Judge Floyd. “I am humbled by the confidence that Governor Ivey has placed in me and look forward to embracing this opportunity. Judge Nicholas has honorably served the people of Cullman County since 2006. I am pleased to follow him in this position and having served as a District Court Judge in Cullman County since March 2020, I feel well prepared to serve in this new role. I acknowledge God’s blessings upon me and my family and look forward to serving in this role with great anticipation.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment today.

Governor Ivey made four other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

Official photos of Ashley Siebert and Chad Floyd are also attached.

###