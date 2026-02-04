Governor Ivey Continues Support for Safety at Alabama’s Summer Camps

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday continued her support to ensure safety at Alabama’s summer camps. Rep. David Faulkner officially filed House Bill 381, which aims to comprehensively improve camp safety throughout Alabama by establishing plans that address a range of situations in which campers and staff may be endangered, such as severe storms, flash flooding or other natural or man-made disasters.

“Keeping children safe must always come first, and parents should have confidence that their children are protected when they are away from home,” said Governor Ivey. “After the heartbreaking loss of Sarah Marsh, a young Alabamian away at a summer camp in Texas, I believe we have a responsibility to act. I encourage passage of this legislation that ensures our camps are prepared, informed and equipped to respond to emergencies.”

During her state of the state address, Governor Ivey announced she is launching a statewide flood notification system. That action also came as a result of the horrific flooding in Texas and goes hand in hand with Rep. Faulkner’s bill to establish safety standards at Alabama summer camps. Upon passage, this act will be known as the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act.

“The Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act is instrumental to keep children safe at overnight camps in Alabama. This Act is named for 8-year-old Sarah Marsh and all the other young girls who tragically lost their lives in a flood in Texas this year while at an overnight camp,” said Rep. Faulkner. “This bill places common sense safety requirements on the overnight camps in Alabama to help keep children safe. We have great camps in Alabama that do a great job keeping our children safe and we want to make sure that great track record continues.”

This legislation would require camp coordinators to meet a series of minimum requirements that include obtaining a safety license from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), establishing emergency and evacuation plans and preventing certain convicted criminals from serving as camp staff.

Additionally, a Youth Camp Safety Advisory Council will be established independently to fulfill responsibilities including advising AEMA on rules and implementation, monitoring nationwide developments and innovation, recommending potential legislation and managing stakeholder concerns and information.

“We are grateful to Governor Ivey for standing with us in a shared commitment to camp safety through her support of the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Act,” said Jill and Patrick Marsh. ‘This legislation is a meaningful step toward ensuring that no other parents and families have to endure a similar tragedy, and that all Alabama camps meet strong, consistent standards to provide the highest level of safety for our children.”

After this bill becomes law, camp operators will need to apply, obtain and enact their camp safety plans, effective January 1, 2027. Governor Ivey will continue to protect Alabama’s youngest citizens and ensure parents feel confident in their children’s safety away from home.

###