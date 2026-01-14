Maine DOE Seeks Educators to Enhance MOOSE Module Supports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking educators to support the iteration and improvement of existing MOOSE (Maine Online Open-Source Education) modules, including the development of accompanying educator resources.

The MOOSE platform provides free, interdisciplinary, project-based learning materials, created by Maine teachers for Maine students in pre-K through grade 12. The work being completed under this notice reflects the Maine DOE’s commitment to ensuring students have access to high-quality instructional materials that offer relevant, real-world context aligned with the Maine Learning Results.

The Maine DOE is seeking a variety of Maine educators (e.g., classroom teachers, curriculum leaders, museum educators, librarians, etc.) to serve on teams that will create educator resources for existing modules and update modules according to current publication standards.

Educator Resources Team: Members of the Educator Resources Team will create and curate resources for assigned modules. These resources will help teachers to make quick decisions about implementing a module and provide support throughout implementation.

Members of the Educator Resources Team will create and curate resources for assigned modules. These resources will help teachers to make quick decisions about implementing a module and provide support throughout implementation. Iteration and Improvement Team: Members of the Iteration and Improvement Team will update existing MOOSE modules to ensure an engaging and accessible learning experience for students. Participants will apply Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Project-Based Learning (PBL) frameworks to strengthen modules and complete basic maintenance to support long-term functionality.

Applicants must be available for active participation in weekly meetings, which will be largely devoted to synchronous activities (e.g., one-on-one peer feedback and review of materials). Participants must also be able to dedicate four to six hours per week outside of meeting time to complete their assigned work in advance of meetings. The spring 2026 MOOSE improvement planning and implementation will take place from Monday, February 23, through Friday, May 22, 2026, with weekly meetings held on Monday evenings (Educator Resources: 5-6 p.m., Iteration and Improvement: 4-5 p.m.).

Please use this link to apply for this opportunity. Applications are due on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Wednesday, February 4, and must attend their first meeting on Monday, February 23. Compensation of up to $3,000 will be determined based on the completion of deliverables for MOOSE design improvements.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the Maine DOE will host an informational session on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 4 p.m. A recording will be emailed to all registrants and posted on the Maine DOE website. Please register for that session here.

With questions or for additional information, please contact Jennifer Page, Maine DOE MOOSE Project Supervisor, at jennifer.page@maine.gov.