CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Atlanta, GA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

More and more people are interested in in-home euthanasia in order to decrease the stress of families and ensure the comfort of their pet during end-of-life care” — Dr. Allie Poole

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Atlanta, GA. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Allie Poole will serve pets and pet parents throughout Atlanta and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Atlanta becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“The Atlanta community has displayed significant love and appreciation for their pets through the human-animal bond. More and more people are interested in in-home euthanasia in order to decrease the stress of families and ensure the comfort of their pet during end-of-life care,” says Dr. Allie Poole.Dr. Allie Poole, a Kentucky native, brings both clinical expertise and heartfelt compassion to the communities she serves. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences from Berry College in 2017 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2022 (War Eagle!). After graduation, Dr. Poole spent the past three and a half years practicing small animal and exotic emergency medicine in the Atlanta area, where she supported pets and families through some of their most critical and emotional moments.From an early age, Dr. Poole knew she was called to advocate for animals who cannot speak for themselves. That calling was deeply shaped by a personal experience with her own childhood pet, whose life ended peacefully through in-home euthanasia. Witnessing the comfort and calm that came from allowing a beloved companion to pass in a familiar environment left a lasting impression and continues to guide her approach to end-of-life care.Dr. Poole’s love for animals extends beyond her professional life. She rescued her dog, Willett, before starting veterinary school—her constant study companion who earned an honorary “dog-torate” along the way. She later welcomed Harlow, a domestic shorthair cat rescued after a traumatic injury, and Chappell, a Himalayan cat she adopted during her early years in practice after providing lifesaving emergency care. These experiences reinforce Dr. Poole’s belief that every pet deserves compassion, dignity, and comfort, especially during life’s final chapter.Dr. Allie Poole serves Atlanta and the surrounding communities throughout Fulton County, DeKalb County, and nearby areas like Sandy Springs, Decatur, Smyrna, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, East Point, College Park, and Stone Mountain—providing trusted, compassionate veterinary care across the heart of Metro Atlanta.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Atlanta. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At-home pet euthanasia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.