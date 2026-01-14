Outbreak Labs selected for Google-backed GovTech Series to Accelerate Biosecurity & Government Risk Modelling

Outbreak Labs, formerly FSID, joins Google’s GovTech FutureTech Series to showcase modelling and earth observation tools for government biosecurity decisions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outbreak Labs (formerly FSID), has been selected to join a cohort of 30 elite UK-based startups featured in the Google FutureTech Series. The cohort brings together companies building scalable, deeply technical solutions for government, with a focus on operations transformation across sustainability, healthcare, and cross-department public services.The selected startups represent a high level of technical and commercial maturity. Across the cohort, the majority are already operating at scale or at product-market fit, have collectively raised more than £336 million, and run core workloads on Google Cloud Platform as part of a multi-cloud approach.Outbreak Labs develops modelling and earth observation infrastructure that supports government decision-making in the face of biological and environmental risk. Its systems combine epidemic modelling, satellite data, and machine learning to enable earlier detection, scenario analysis, and operational planning across agriculture, biosecurity, and food system resilience.David Godding, Co-founder and CEO of Outbreak Labs, said: “Being part of this cohort is an opportunity to engage directly with policymakers, technologists, and partners who are thinking seriously about how AI can be applied in practice. Biological and environmental risks don’t respect administrative boundaries, so improving how governments anticipate and respond to them requires better shared infrastructure and better modelling. We’re looking forward to those conversations.”Seb Worthington, Co-founder of Outbreak Labs, added: “The FutureTech programme allows us to move beyond experimentation to deployment. Participating in the UK GovTech Showcase allows us to demonstrate how our work can support real operational decisions across government, and to learn from others tackling similarly complex challenges in sustainability and healthcare.”As part of the programme, Outbreak Labs will participate in the UK GovTech Showcase on Monday, 9 February 2026, an invitation-only event bringing together senior government officials, venture capital investors, Google executives, and industry leaders. The showcase will feature rapid-fire pitches, interactive demonstrations, and structured opportunities for collaboration aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI-enabled technologies within government.The FutureTech Series provides participating startups with access to Google’s AI tooling, technical expertise, and partner ecosystem, supporting deployment, integration, and long-term engagement with public sector stakeholders.Outbreak Labs will use the showcase to demonstrate how modelling-led approaches can support earlier insight, better coordination, and more informed responses to complex biological threats across government departments.About Outbreak LabsOutbreak Labs is a UK-based technology company developing modelling and earth observation infrastructure to support decision-making around biological and environmental risk. The company combines epidemic modelling, satellite data, and machine learning to help governments anticipate outbreaks, explore intervention scenarios, and plan coordinated responses across agriculture, biosecurity, and food systems.Outbreak Labs works with public sector organisations and partners to translate complex data into operational insight, supporting earlier detection and more informed policy and planning.

