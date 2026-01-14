Instacoins Concierge Redefines Luxury Services with Tailored Payment Options, Including Cryptocurrencies.

Instacoins launches a dedicated concierge website offering bespoke lifestyle support for individuals, families and businesses worldwide.

VALETTA, MALTA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instacoins is proud to announce the launch of the Instacoins Concierge website, www.instacoins.vip , a dedicated platform presenting its luxury concierge and lifestyle services to a global audience. The service is designed for clients seeking personalised, high-touch lifestyle support, with the added flexibility to pay using cryptocurrency alongside traditional payment methods.The launch follows Instacoins’ earlier announcement of its concierge and lifestyle division and represents a key milestone in establishing the Instacoins Concierge as a standalone offering. The website provides a clear and refined introduction to the service, outlining how modern concierge support can be delivered with discretion, expertise and payment flexibility.The option to pay in crypto is positioned as a convenience rather than a requirement, allowing clients to choose how they settle services based on preference and context. This approach reflects the evolving expectations of globally mobile individuals who value both premium service and modern financial flexibility.𝗔 𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲𝘀Instacoins Concierge has been created for individuals, families and businesses seeking bespoke lifestyle services delivered with care and precision. The service is built around personal relationships, attention to detail and a clear understanding of high-value client expectations.Through www.instacoins.vip clients can access a wide range of concierge and lifestyle services, including:𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀Tailored itineraries, private jet charters, exclusive accommodation and curated travel experiences.𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀Entry to cultural, sporting and lifestyle events that are typically unavailable through standard booking channels.𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁Relocation assistance, personal shopping, wellness coordination and bespoke lifestyle planning.𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁Guidance and facilitation for sourcing rare or high-value assets, including art, timepieces and property.𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀Bespoke solutions for executive travel, hospitality and business-related lifestyle needs.Each request is managed individually by experienced concierge specialists, ensuring that every engagement is handled with discretion, professionalism and thoughtful execution.𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆A defining feature of the Instacoins Concierge is its support for flexible payment options, including both standard payment methods and supported cryptocurrencies.Clients may choose to pay in crypto for eligible concierge services, offering a convenient option for those who hold digital assets and wish to use them in a real-world context. At the same time, standard payment methods remain fully supported, ensuring accessibility for all clients regardless of payment preference.Payment arrangements are agreed in advance, providing clarity, transparency and a smooth experience from request to delivery.“𝐴𝑡 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒, 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘 𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑎𝑑𝑎𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡,” said Clara Skagerlind, Head of Concierge at Instacoins. “𝑆𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑎𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑟𝑦𝑝𝑡𝑜𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦, 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑒𝑟 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑚𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑑𝑠. 𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑒𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠, 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑.”𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲The Instacoins Concierge is led by Clara Skagerlind, whose career spans luxury real estate and global concierge services. Her experience working with international clientele and premium hospitality brands has shaped a service philosophy centred on personalisation, discretion and long-term relationships.“𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛,” said Skagerlind. “𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐼𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑐𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑠 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑡 𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡’𝑠 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑒𝑏𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑠 𝑢𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑎 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑞𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑟𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑠𝑐𝑎𝑙𝑒.”Under her leadership, the concierge team combines deep industry knowledge with a high-touch service model designed for complex and time-sensitive requests.𝗔 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺While Instacoins is widely recognised for its digital asset services, the concierge offering represents a complementary extension into lifestyle and experience-led support.As cryptocurrency continues to mature beyond investment use, clients increasingly seek practical ways to integrate digital assets into their everyday lives. Instacoins Concierge supports this shift by offering a premium service where crypto payments are available as an option within a traditional luxury concierge framework.This positioning ensures that innovation enhances the experience without overshadowing the fundamentals of service quality, trust and discretion.The Instacoins Concierge is available to clients globally, subject to regulatory and operational considerations. Enquiries can now be made directly through www.instacoins.vip , where clients can connect with the concierge team to discuss personalised requirements and service availability.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲The Instacoins Concierge is a luxury concierge and lifestyle service offering bespoke travel, experiences and personalised support. Designed for modern, globally connected clients, the service combines experienced human expertise with flexible payment options, including traditional methods and cryptocurrency, delivering discreet and tailored solutions across a wide range of lifestyle needs.For concierge enquiries:

