SummerVines returns this summer

Release date: 14/01/26

SummerVines 2026 will return this summer for the annual celebration of the McLaren Vale Wine Region, offering 11 days of bright summer wines, fresh Fleurieu Peninsula produce, and live music.

From 16–26 January, SummerVines brings together events across the wine region’s cellar doors, restaurants, and vineyards — from long lunches and paired tastings to sunset picnics and festival-exclusive openings.

SummerVines showcases McLaren Vale’s diversity of world-class fine wines, which are all uniquely shaped by its Mediterranean-like locale and climate, the sun, sea and coastal lifestyle.

The festival coincides with the Santos Tour Down Under, giving visitors the best of both worlds: world-class wine and world-class cycling action. Festivalgoers can watch the races, explore cellar doors, and experience McLaren Vale’s renowned food and wine culture, all within minutes of the action of the Women’s Stage 1 Race, Men’s Stage 4 Race, and RADL GRVL.

SummerVines 2026 program highlights include:

SummerVines Sunset at Gemtree

Cin Cin Italia at Haselgrove

The Artisan Collective – Juxtaposed, By Fabiano, L'Anima

Taranga Terroir Tour at Oliver’s Taranga

Ox Hardy Upper Tintara Vineyard Sunset Tour & Tasting

Serafino Deck Days

Varney + Friends Tasting ft. Oliver’s Taranga, Coriole & Varney Wines

The festival is supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission through the Regional Event Fund, which aims to strengthen the State’s regional events calendar by encouraging the development of new and innovative regional events.

McLaren Vale is one of the state’s 18 wine regions which has helped earn South Australia’s status as a Great Wine Capital of the world – part of an international network which strengthens the state’s global reputation as a world leading wine producer.

SummerVines 2026 program information and tickets available at www.summervines.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The event continues to showcase the unique charm of the McLaren Vale Wine Region.

SummerVines shines a spotlight on the incredible diversity and vibrancy of South Australia’s wine and food scene. It is an invitation to locals and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty, flavour, and creativity that make McLaren Vale one of our State’s most iconic destinations.

South Australia is officially the nation’s Best Event State, and the calibre of SummerVines is a standout example of why we have this title.

Attributable to Erin Leggat, CEO McLaren Vale Wine Region

With McLaren Vale just 45 minutes from the Adelaide CBD, SummerVines is the perfect excuse for a getaway with friends and family this January.

Visitors can spend a day, a weekend, or even the whole eleven days soaking up McLaren Vale’s famous sunshine, stories and flavours, all accompanied by spectacular views over the vineyards and coast.