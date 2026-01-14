Calbee Shrimp Chips Variety Pack Arrives at Costco

Original, Hot Garlic, and Sriracha Mayo Flavors Offer a Shareable Japanese Snacking Experience

In addition to being a great snack for Lunar New Year gatherings, the individually portioned bags of Shrimp Chips are easy to mix and match for movie nights, parties, or enjoying on the go.” — Melanie Plaz, Calbee’s VP of marketing

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Lunar New Year celebrations, when snacks are shared generously among family and friends, Calbee America, Inc. is bringing its first-ever Shrimp Chips Variety Pack to Costco stores nationwide this month. The 24-count pack features single-serve bags of Original, Hot Garlic, and Sriracha Mayo, making it a festive addition to holiday snack spreads. Each light and crispy, air-baked chip comes in bright packaging inspired by Calbee’s Japanese roots and delivers authentic flavor from wild-caught whole shrimp, wheat flour, and a vibrant blend of spices.A familiar presence in Asian celebrations that got its start in specialty markets, Shrimp Chips are today a popular choice among everyday shoppers and the #1 Asian salty snack in U.S. mainstream channels1. The lineup brings Japan’s high-quality standards and unique textures to American snackers craving new and exciting taste experiences.Said Melanie Plaz, Calbee’s VP of Marketing, “Our Variety Pack is a convenient option for longtime fans, while also offering an easy entry point for those new to Shrimp Chips. While many know our classic Original flavor, this pack introduces our balanced Hot Garlic and spicy Sriracha Mayo varieties to a new generation. In addition to being a great snack for Lunar New Year gatherings, the individually portioned bags are easy to mix and match for movie nights, parties, or enjoying on the go.”Calbee Shrimp Chips Variety Pack is available at Costco stores now through mid-February 2026 for an SRP of $12.49. Full size bags can be found in the Asian aisle at conventional and specialty retailers across the country, including Target and Walmart, and online through Amazon, Wee!.About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com, HarvestSnaps.com, and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

