Cyber Future Foundation Announces Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 in Davos

CFF Davos 2026

CFF convenes invitation-only global dialogue for leaders to advance cyber resilience, responsible AI, and securing economic progress during Davos week.

Cyber resilience and responsible AI are now foundational to economic stability and global security. The Cyber Future Dialogue is where leaders align to move from awareness to action.” — Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder, Cyber Future Foundation

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) today announced Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, its annual global leadership convening, to be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. The invitation-only Dialogue brings together senior leaders from government, industry, healthcare, technology, defense, and civil society to advance global collaboration on cyber resilience, responsible AI, and policy alignment.

Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 is supported by premier sponsors Rubrik and Digital Global Systems (DGS), reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening cyber resilience, advancing secure and responsible AI adoption, and enabling trusted digital transformation worldwide.

The Dialogue serves as CFF’s annual priority-setting forum, aligning leadership perspectives on emerging cyber and digital risks while launching the Foundation’s programs and partnerships for the year ahead. The 2026 convening also marks a significant evolution in CFF’s mission as a Think and Do Tank, with an increased focus on translating dialogue into coordinated action through global coalitions and partnerships.

This year’s program will feature executive-level discussions and a dedicated presentation from the NATO SHAPE team, offering allied perspectives on cyber resilience, defense readiness, and collective security in an era of AI-enabled, persistent cyber threats.

Key topics include:

- Geopolitical stability and sustained economic growth in an era of hybrid conflict

- Cyber resilience and systemic digital risk

- Secure and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence

- Protection of critical infrastructure and essential services

- Leadership accountability at the board, C-suite, and national levels

Together, these discussions underpin the Dialogue’s central theme: enabling global prosperity while protecting the digital and physical ecosystems that societies depend on.

Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 takes place alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting week, operating independently as an intimate, high-signal, leadership-focused forum designed to foster candid exchange, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term impact.

Participation in the Cyber Future Dialogue is by invitation and subject to curation. Senior leaders interested in engaging with the Dialogue or future CFF convenings may request consideration by emailing cffprograms@cyberfuturefoundation.org or by reaching out to Cyber Future Foundation leadership through LinkedIn. Invitations are extended based on alignment with the Foundation’s mission and the relevance of expertise to the program agenda.

About Cyber Future Foundation

Cyber Future Foundation is a global nonprofit organization advancing secure, resilient, and responsible digital futures through leadership convenings, initiatives, and collaboration at the intersection of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, geopolitics, and public policy. Cyber Future Foundation welcomes senior leaders who wish to engage in its global initiatives and invitation-only convenings, including the Cyber Future Dialogue, through ongoing participation in its programs, coalitions, and leadership community.

