Cyber Future Foundation and Rubrik to Convene Global Leaders at Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 in Davos

CFF and Rubrik unite to convene global leaders in Davos to advance cyber resilience, AI governance, and leadership accountability in a disrupted world.

Cyber resilience is no longer a technical issue, it is a leadership mandate. Recoverability must be measurable, governed, and owned at the top.” — Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder, Cyber Future Foundation

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), in collaboration with Rubrik, today announced a joint leadership program as part of the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, taking place on January 20, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland, during World Economic Forum week.

The Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 is an invitation-based global convening that brings together senior leaders from government, defense, healthcare, technology, finance, and civil society to address the growing intersection of cyber risk, artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability, and institutional resilience. The Dialogue is convened independently by CFF and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the World Economic Forum.

Now in its annual cycle, the Cyber Future Dialogue serves as CFF’s priority-setting forum, aligning leadership perspectives on emerging digital and systemic risks while launching the Foundation’s programs and partnerships for the year ahead. The 2026 Dialogue builds on CFF’s evolution into a Think-and-Do Tank, focused on translating dialogue into execution across global ecosystems.

Rubrik joins the Dialogue as a premier partner, reflecting a shared commitment with CFF to advancing cyber resilience, recoverability, and responsible AI adoption in an era defined by persistent disruption and accelerated threat cycles.

“Today’s cyber risk landscape is shaped by geopolitical instability, AI-enabled adversaries, and rising regulatory scrutiny,” said Kavitha Mariappan, Chief Transformation Officer at Rubrik. “In this environment, resilience and recoverability must be governed at the highest levels of leadership. The Cyber Future Dialogue creates a space for senior leaders to engage on these realities in a practical, policy-aware way.”

The 2026 program will feature executive-level dialogues addressing:

• Cyber resilience and systemic risk

• Responsible and secure AI deployment

• Protection of critical infrastructure and essential services

• Defense innovation and collective security

• Board, C-suite, and national leadership accountability

Select sessions will include allied and defense perspectives, including contributions aligned with NATO and transatlantic security priorities, highlighting the growing convergence of cyber resilience and national security.

As part of the 2026 Dialogue, CFF will also advance the Coalition of ABLE—a global platform designed to enable Aligned economic, security, and stability outcomes; Building resilient institutions; Leading with responsible AI; and Empowering cross-sector ecosystems. The Coalition reflects CFF’s commitment to moving beyond convening toward sustained, collective action.

Participation in the Cyber Future Dialogue is curated and by invitation. Senior leaders interested in engaging may request consideration via cffprograms@cyberfuturefoundation.org or through direct outreach on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Future Foundation

Cyber Future Foundation is a global nonprofit organization advancing secure, resilient, and responsible digital futures through leadership convenings, coalitions, and applied initiatives at the intersection of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and public policy.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity industry leader that helps organizations achieve cyber resilience through data security, recovery, and risk management, enabling businesses to operate with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.