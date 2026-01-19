Digital Global Systems Joins Cyber Future Foundation at the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 in Davos

DGS joins CFF in Davos to spotlight RF Awareness as a foundation for secure, resilient communications in a contested world.

You cannot secure, govern, or trust what you cannot see. RF Awareness is becoming foundational to resilient societies.”” — Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder, Cyber Future Foundation

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) today announced that Digital Global Systems (DGS) will participate as a premier program partner at the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, taking place on January 20–21, 2026, at Schatzalp in Davos, Switzerland.

The Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 convenes senior leaders from government, defense, critical infrastructure, technology, and civil society to address the growing convergence of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability, and global resilience. The Dialogue is hosted independently by CFF and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the World Economic Forum.

As part of the program, Fernando Murias, CEO of Digital Global Systems, will participate in a featured executive fireside titled:

“RF Awareness: Securing Invisible Infrastructure in a Contested World.”

The session will explore how the radio-frequency (RF) environment, long treated as invisible technical plumbing, has become strategic infrastructure underpinning public safety, transportation, defense, and national resilience.

“Cyber resilience is no longer a technical issue," said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of Digital Global Systems. "It is a leadership imperative that sits at the intersection of national security, economic stability, and societal trust. Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 creates a critical forum for global leaders to align on responsible AI, protect essential infrastructure, and ensure that innovation strengthens, rather than undermines, our collective resilience. Digital Global Systems is proud to support this important convening alongside partners who share a commitment to secure and trusted digital transformation.”

DGS was founded to address a growing systemic risk: critical infrastructure increasingly relies on wireless communications, yet governments and operators lack independent, real-time understanding of the RF domain those systems depend on. By making the invisible visible, DGS enables objective insight into interference, anomalies, and performance across complex and contested environments.

“Cyber resilience today must extend beyond networks and software into the physical domain,” said Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder of Cyber Future Foundation. “RF Awareness represents a missing layer in how leaders think about security, recovery, and trust. DGS brings an essential perspective to the Dialogue at a moment when infrastructure resilience is inseparable from global stability.”

The 2026 Dialogue will feature executive-level discussions on:

• Cyber resilience and recoverability

• Responsible and secure AI

• Critical infrastructure protection

• Defense innovation and dual-use technologies

• Leadership accountability at the board, C-suite, and national levels

The program also advances CFF’s broader Think-and-Do Tank mission, including the launch of the Coalition of ABLE, a global platform focused on aligned economic, security, and stability outcomes in an AI-led world.

Participation in the Cyber Future Dialogue is curated and by invitation. Senior leaders interested in engaging may request consideration by contacting cffprograms@cyberfuturefoundation.org or through direct outreach on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Future Foundation

Cyber Future Foundation is a global nonprofit advancing secure, resilient, and responsible digital futures through leadership convenings, coalitions, and applied initiatives at the intersection of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, defense, and public policy.

About Digital Global Systems

Digital Global Systems (DGS) provides independent RF Awareness, enabling governments and enterprises to understand, govern, and secure the wireless environments that underpin critical infrastructure, public safety, and national resilience.

