Report finds Americans surviving cancer more than ever

The five-year survival rate for all cancers in the U.S. has reached 70% for the first time, according to a report published Jan. 13 by the American Cancer Society. The study analyzed diagnosed cases of cancer in the U.S. from 2015-2021. Among the findings, the study said that since the mid-1990s, there have been notable gains in the survival rates for more fatal cancers, such as myeloma (from 32% to 62%), liver (7% to 22%) and lung cancers (15% to 28%). The cancer mortality rate declined by a total of 34% since peaking in 1991, averting 4.8 million deaths since then. 

 

