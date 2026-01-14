Homeland Security Terminates Somalia’s Temporary Protected Status Designation

The termination will be effective on March 17, 2026

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the termination of Somalia’s designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The termination will be effective on March 17, 2026.

“Temporary means temporary. Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status,” said Secretary Noem. “Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first.”

Somalia’s designation expires March 17, 2026. At least 60 days before a TPS designation expires, the Secretary of Homeland Security, after consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, must review the country to determine whether the conditions supporting its designation continue to be met and, if so, how long to extend the designation.

Somali nationals who do not have a legal status other than TPS that would allow them to remain in the United States should use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP Home mobile app to report their departure from the United States. The app is a safe, secure way to self-deport and includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and the opportunity for potential future legal immigration.

