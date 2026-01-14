Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs, Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1000364
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Kunow
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 x3
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 at approximately 1146 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 2 Northbound Off Ramp, Brattleboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended – Criminal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Charles G. Bolte
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/13/2026, at approximately 1146 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash off the Exit 2 Northbound off ramp, while en route Troopers were notified that the operator had left the scene. Troopers located the operator on Western Avenue in Brattleboro, Vermont. The operator was identified as Charles G. Bolte, 52, of Brattleboro, Vermont. Bolte was taken into custody for Violating Conditions of Release, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License. While interacting with Bolte, Troopers identified indicators of impairment, Bolte was additionally processed for DUI-Drugs, he was also found to be in possession of fentanyl which he was additionally charged with. Bolte was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on 03/24/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
