Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs, Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1000364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Zachary Kunow                           

STATION:   Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600 x3

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2026 at approximately 1146 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 2 Northbound Off Ramp, Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended – Criminal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Charles G. Bolte                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/13/2026, at approximately 1146 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash off the Exit 2 Northbound off ramp, while en route Troopers were notified that the operator had left the scene. Troopers located the operator on Western Avenue in Brattleboro, Vermont. The operator was identified as Charles G. Bolte, 52, of Brattleboro, Vermont. Bolte was taken into custody for Violating Conditions of Release, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License. While interacting with Bolte, Troopers identified indicators of impairment, Bolte was additionally processed for DUI-Drugs, he was also found to be in possession of fentanyl which he was additionally charged with. Bolte was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on 03/24/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/24/2026 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

