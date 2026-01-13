Arrest Made in a 2023 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a 2023 homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, at approximately 11:09 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the 100 block of Farragut Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Richard Ruffin, III, of Silver Spring, MD.

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit responded to DC Jail and charged 41-year-old Aubrey Canarte of Northeast, DC with First Degree Murder While Armed. Following his booking, he was remanded back into the custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

CNN: 23144473

