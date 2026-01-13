New Haven Barracks // Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5005644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 at approximately 1343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge View Dr, Leicester, VT

VIOLATION(s):

-Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Brianna Brayton

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rutland County, VT

VICTIM: Margaret Theriault

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/22/25 at approximately 1343 hours, troopers received a report of a dispute at a residence in Leicester. Through the investigation it was revealed that Brianna Brayton (25), a transient from Rutland County, committed the offense of Criminal Threatening after threatening to cause property damage and physical harm to Margaret Theriault (73). Brayton was located by law enforcement on 01/13/2026 and cited for the offense. Brayton is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division – Addison County for February 2nd, 2026.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.