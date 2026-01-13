New Haven Barracks // Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 25B5005644
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 at approximately 1343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge View Dr, Leicester, VT
VIOLATION(s):
-Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Brianna Brayton
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rutland County, VT
VICTIM: Margaret Theriault
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/22/25 at approximately 1343 hours, troopers received a report of a dispute at a residence in Leicester. Through the investigation it was revealed that Brianna Brayton (25), a transient from Rutland County, committed the offense of Criminal Threatening after threatening to cause property damage and physical harm to Margaret Theriault (73). Brayton was located by law enforcement on 01/13/2026 and cited for the offense. Brayton is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division – Addison County for February 2nd, 2026.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
