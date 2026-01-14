Super Selects AgentBrief as First Enterprise Intelligence Partner in the Home Warranty Industry

Super and Agent Brief Join Forces

Super brings enterprise-level agent intelligence to home warranties through a strategic partnership with AgentBrief.

CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super , a leading home warranty and home care provider, announced today that it has selected AgentBrief, the real estate industry’s premier B2B business intelligence platform, to empower its nationwide sales force. Super’s adoption of AgentBrief marks a strategic investment in data-driven sales execution and introduces enterprise-level agent intelligence to the home warranty sector.This partnership represents AgentBrief’s first major expansion into the Home Warranty industry, reinforcing the company’s momentum as it extends its platform across multiple verticals supporting the residential real estate transaction.Through AgentBrief’s mobile and web platforms, Super’s sales representatives gain access to industry-leading data accuracy, automated prospecting, real-time transaction alerts, and AI-enabled engagement tools. The platform provides detailed real estate agent profiles, local market intelligence, and real-time MLS activity—giving reps the ability to time outreach perfectly and strengthen the relationships that drive business.“We listened to our sales team,” said Grant Brittain, SVP of Sales & Strategy at Super. “They love having the ability to create and manage opportunities with the contacts they’re actively prospecting. What they needed was deeper intelligence—data that tells them who these agents are and when to reach out. That is exactly what this partnership delivers.”By integrating AgentBrief, Super sales representatives will be able to:- Identify and follow top-producing real estate agents- Monitor local MLS data and receive new listing and transaction alerts- Simplify lead targeting and follow-up using Super and AgentBrief’s combined capabilities- Strengthen agent relationships by engaging at the moments that matter most“At AgentBrief, we believe agent intelligence should be both accessible and actionable,” said Mike Simon, Founder and CEO of AgentBrief. “Super is a forward-thinking partner, and equipping their sales force with powerful, real-time insight means no more cold calls or wasted effort. Prospecting becomes smarter, faster, and more effective—resulting in more opportunities and stronger relationships.”Both Brittain and Simon emphasized that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping home warranty professionals grow their business through better information, clearer visibility, and more meaningful engagement with their agent partners.For More Information Please Contact:AgentBrief LLCMike Simon - CEO/FounderMike@agentbrief.com | (516) 695-5110

