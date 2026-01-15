Super Named Best Overall Home Warranty Company of 2026 by USA Today

Super Best Overall Home Warranty 2026

USA Today named Super the Best Overall Home Warranty Company of 2026, highlighting its impact on modernizing the home warranty industry.

We built Super as a technology-driven solution to deliver consistent outcomes in an industry that has long frustrated homeowners—and this recognition reflects that work.” — Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO of Super

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super (hellosuper.com), the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty and on-demand home services, today announced that it has been named Best Overall Home Warranty Company of 2026 by USA Today in its comprehensive review of home warranty providers nationwide.The distinction was awarded through USA Today’s independent editorial review process and was granted without consultation, sponsorship, or any fees paid by Super. In an industry where awards and rankings often require companies to participate in paid programs, USA Today’s evaluation was conducted independently and based on consumer-focused criteria.“This recognition matters because it reflects independent judgment — not paid placement or promotional participation, which are common in our industry,” said Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO of Super. “We set out to reinvent the home warranty experience — to make caring for your home truly carefree — and this recognition validates the meaningful difference we’re making for homeowners across the country.”Why Super Stands OutUnlike traditional home warranty providers, Super was designed from the ground up as a technology-first platform that actively manages the full service lifecycle — from issue detection through resolution. Super combines modern software, proprietary data, and intelligent workflows to deliver a more reliable and transparent homeowner experience.As a result, homeowners benefit from:- Faster issue resolution with fewer handoffs- Clearer expectations and reduced friction throughout the claims process- Expanded coverage that includes protections many legacy providers exclude- A broad suite of proactive maintenance services that help prevent breakdowns before they happenSuper’s platform captures service data end to end and uses it to measure, manage, and improve performance across its technician network — aligning incentives around quality, speed, and customer outcomes rather than denial rates or contract loopholes.For more information about Super and its home protection solutions, visit hellosuper.com.About SuperFounded in 2015, Super is the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty and on-demand home services. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers award-winning, subscription-based care for the home, combining the budget protection of home warranties with the convenience of proactive maintenance and on-demand repairs. Through its technology-enabled platform and network of vetted technicians, Super delivers fast, high-quality, and worry-free service coordinated seamlessly through the Super app. We’re proud of our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.Learn more at hellosuper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.