Super Announces Issuance of First U.S. Patent, Marking Milestone in Its Technology Strategy

Super Receives First U.S. Patent AI powered App Super Home Warranty

Patent issuance reinforces Super’s long-term strategy to modernize home warranty through AI, automation, and proprietary technology.

We are building this company as a technology platform first, and patents are a core part of how we protect the innovation behind that work.” — Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super , the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty, today announced the issuance of its first U.S. patent , titled “System and method for covering cost of delivering repair and maintenance services to premises of subscribers including pricing to risk”. This marks an important milestone in the company’s long-term strategy to build a differentiated, technology-driven platform in a historically stagnant and operationally complex category.Patents play a central role in how enduring technology companies protect and scale innovation. They establish defensible intellectual property, create long-term enterprise value, and signal that a company is building something fundamentally new. For Super, this issuance reflects a broader effort to redesign the underlying systems that power the home warranty experience—from pricing and underwriting to claims handling, service dispatch, and customer communication.“This is an important milestone for Super—not just legally, but strategically,” said Jorey Ramer, Founder & CEO at Super. “We are building this company as a technology platform first, and patents are a core part of how we protect the innovation behind that work.”Super’s leadership brings deep experience in building patent-backed technology businesses. Super’s CEO is the first named inventor on more than one hundred issued patents, a portfolio that has been cited by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as prior art in responses to patent applications from leading technology companies including Google, Apple, and Amazon. That experience informs Super’s long-term approach to intellectual property as a source of durable competitive advantage.The home warranty industry has historically been defined by manual workflows, opaque decision-making, slow response times, and limited visibility for customers. Legacy providers often rely on fragmented vendor networks, static pricing models, and call-center-driven interactions that create friction at nearly every step of the customer journey.Super is taking a fundamentally different approach—using technology, data, and artificial intelligence to rebuild these systems from the ground up. Its platform leverages proprietary data models to dynamically price risk, intelligently route and dispatch service requests, and provide real-time visibility into claim status and outcomes.AI-driven automation plays a central role in this transformation, enabling faster claim intake, reducing reliance on manual adjudication, and improving both speed and consistency in decision-making. Customers benefit from near-instant claim submission, rapid service scheduling, and a more transparent, predictable experience.“This first patent is the starting point,” added Mr. Ramer. “It reflects our belief that durable advantage in this industry will come from technology. We expect to continue building and expanding our intellectual property portfolio in the years ahead.”Today’s announcement follows Super’s recent recognition as “ Best Overall ” home warranty provider by USA Today’s independent, editorial rankings, reinforcing the company’s position as the leader in bringing a modern, technology-first approach to the category.About SuperFounded in 2015, Super is the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty and on-demand home services. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers award-winning, subscription-based care for the home, combining the budget protection of home warranties with the convenience of proactive maintenance and on-demand repairs. Through its technology-enabled platform and network of vetted technicians, Super delivers fast, high-quality, and worry-free service coordinated seamlessly through the Super app. We’re proud of our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at hellosuper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.