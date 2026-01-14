GSB Networks' New Talk Show 'Sistas Speak'

Sistas Speak Hosts Drea Renee, Lauren Mayo and Rae Williams Sistas and Hot in Hollywood TV host Mimi Brown Host Drea Renee

“Who would’ve thought YouTube would give us all of this worldwide exposure, and that I’d be sharing this experience with two other amazing women” says Drea.” — Drea Renee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soul Networks debuts its newest YouTube talk show, Sistas Speak, a dynamic roundtable series led by three smart, unapologetic African American women who are unafraid to tackle tough, timely, and controversial topics.

Sistas Speak delivers honest, thought-provoking discussions on culture, entrepreneurship, relationships, current events, and social issues shaping today’s world. With strong opinions and distinct voices, hosts Drea, Lauren and Rhae, bring multiple perspectives to every conversation, creating a well-rounded, engaging, and flavorful dynamic that encourages understanding, dialogue, and critical thinking.

“Who would’ve thought YouTube would give us all of this worldwide exposure, and that I’d be sharing this experience with two other amazing women” says Drea. What sets Sistas Speak apart is its commitment to authenticity and inclusivity. The hosts don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations — instead, they lean into them, offering insight, humor, and truth while challenging viewers to see issues from different angles.

Sistas Speak is shot and produced at a world class sound stage in Burbank, California with experienced producers who helped shape each segment. Distributed by Global Soul Networks, Sistas Speak is designed to be both entertaining and impactful, giving space to voices that deserve to be heard and conversations that matter.

New episodes of Sistas Speak premiere weekly on YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.