NDDOT seeks comment on 2025 STIP Amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2026-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to add two structures and three projects in 2026 that were previously unpublished.

Box culvert repair south of North Dakota Highway 13 with the total project cost of $206,011.

Box culvert repair south of Monango with the total project cost of $334,436.

Interstate 29 interchange overlay at Harwood with total project cost of $541,000.

Pedestrian path along North Dakota Highway 11 in Lidgerwood with the total project cost of $800,000.

Slide repair on North Dakota Highway 73 West of North Dakota Highway 22 Junction with a total project cost of $5,000,000

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Construction & Planning” on the top of the page, then clicking on “Transportation Plans & Programs”, then clicking on the “STIP 2026-29” link.

Comments should be sent no later than January 27, 2026, to Michael Wilz at NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email mwilz@nd.gov with “2026 State Federal-Aid Projects” in the subject line.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.