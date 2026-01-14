Submit Release
thinkbridge Announces New Tiered Offerings Designed to Empower MSPs With Modern AI-Driven Capabilities

thinkbridge launches tiered AI partnership model helping MSPs modernize, automate, and become trusted AI advisors.

We’re hearing loud and clear from MSP leaders that automation, efficiency, and AI maturity are now top priorities. These tiered offerings give MSPs the ability to meet that demand.”
— Paul Doggett
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thinkbridge, a leader in AI-enabled software engineering and modern business system transformation, today announced the launch of its new tiered partnership offerings built specifically to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) modernize operations, expand service offerings, and become credible AI advisors to their clients.

As MSPs face increasing complexity, margin pressure, and the decline of traditional seat-based SaaS models, thinkbridge is delivering a structured path for service providers to adopt AI, automate internal operations, and deliver custom digital experiences while strengthening vendor partnerships with Microsoft, Google, AWS, and others.

“Our goal is simple: make AI and modern software capabilities accessible for every MSP regardless of size or technical maturity,” said Paul Doggett EVP Growth & Partnerships, thinkbridge. “Even MSPs with no budget can take advantage of tools, automation, and expertise to run more efficiently and unlock new revenue, without taking on additional risk or headcount.”

Helping MSPs Become Credible AI Advisors

With increasing client demand for AI strategy and modernization, MSPs are being asked to provide guidance they often lack the internal resources to deliver. thinkbridge’s tiered offerings equip MSPs with:

1. The ability to act as a virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO)

2. Ready-to-use AI frameworks, assessments, and tools

3. Custom automations and modern business applications

4. Delivery support and guaranteed outcomes

5. New revenue streams and higher-margin service offerings


“MSPs want to lead their clients through AI transformation, but many lack the infrastructure to do it,” said Matt DeFrancesco, Head of Growth. “Our new model enables MSPs to offer AI advisory and custom software development as a natural extension of their business.”

Introducing thinkbridge’s New MSP Tiers

The new tiered model is designed to support MSPs from early-stage modernization all the way to advanced AI-enabled service delivery. Each tier provides increasing levels of capability, support, and go-to-market collaboration, including:

1. Internal business system modernization

2. AI-driven workflow automation (ticketing, billing, onboarding, reporting, etc.)

3. Custom, client-facing digital platform development

4. White-labeled AI solutions and advisory services

5. Co-marketing, sales enablement, and partner-led delivery

6. Access to AI engineering experts and proprietary platforms

Each tier allows MSPs to scale at their own pace from initial exploration and prototype development to full AI-enabled transformation.

Supporting Industry Momentum

This announcement comes at a time of accelerated demand for AI-driven modernization in the MSP sector. In recent months, thinkbridge has seen a surge of interest following key industry events and briefings.

“We’re hearing loud and clear from MSP leaders that automation, efficiency, and AI maturity are now top priorities,” added Paul Doggett, EVP Growth & Partnerships, thinkbridge. “These tiered offerings give MSPs the ability to meet that demand, profitably and competitively.”

Availability

The new tiered offerings are now available worldwide.

MSPs can request more information or schedule a private innovation briefing.

About thinkbridge

thinkbridge helps technology-driven companies modernize operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation through AI-enabled software engineering. With a focus on delivering guaranteed outcomes, thinkbridge combines deep engineering expertise with proprietary platforms to help MSPs and enterprises build modern business systems, automate workflows, and deliver world-class digital experiences.

