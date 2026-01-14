Next Round Launches Performance-Based Rewards Program to Drive Pro Shop Revenue and Member Value

Next Round: Your One-Stop Golf Club Trade-In Solution

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Round , a second-hand golf club solution trusted by golf facilities nationwide, has launched a new tiered rewards program designed to help pro shops unlock overlooked trade-in revenue and motivate consistent participation. The program gives facilities clear, performance-based incentives tied directly to trade-in volume.During a three-week reward pilot program in October, participating facilities generated approximately $120,000 in trade-in value across more than 700 transactions, demonstrating that aligned incentives can increase both engagement and execution. Army Navy Country Club alone exceeded $20,000 in trade-in value, earning a top-tier incentive.“We are excited to launch our new trade-in bonus and rewards program to help maximize value for both members and staff,” said Steve Stoloff, Founder and President of Next Round. "It’s designed to simplify the trade-in process for staff and provide golf facilities with high-value rewards. Our aim is a win-win: helping pro shops increase revenue, streamlining the club upgrade process, and fostering the growth and sustainability of the game we all love."Next Round has helped more than 700 private country clubs deliver more than $8 million in value to their members while driving incremental pro shop sales by unlocking value in unused equipment without adding operational complexity. The company manages the full trade-in workflow from inspection and valuation to resale and marketing, allowing staff to stay focused on members, merchandising, and daily operations.The new rewards program is built to align incentives with results. Facilities earn rewards based on cumulative trade-in value, reinforcing performance while giving teams flexibility to choose what best fits their staff.Gold Tier (20K+ in Trade-Ins)- Choice of a premium wine collection, Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year, or a $2,000 Ireland travel experience.Silver Tier (10K+ in Trade-Ins)- Choice of Opus One Napa Valley, Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year, or a $1,000 Bahamas travel experience.Bronze Tier (5K+ in Trade-Ins)- Choice of Overture by Opus One, Blanton’s Single Barrel, or a $500 dining credit.“Next Round Golf provides private clubs with a turnkey, low-effort program that delivers real value to both members and the pro shop,” said Jonathan Sands, Director of Retail at Army Navy Country Club. “Their professional execution drives incremental retail revenue, enhances member satisfaction, and supports sustainability by keeping quality clubs in circulation.”All trade-ins processed through the Next Round portal between January 1 and March 31 count toward a facility’s total. As tiers are reached, facilities choose the reward that best fits their team, keeping the program simple and flexible. Course professionals and interested attendees can visit the Next Round booth (#2454) at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, January 20–23.About Next RoundFounded in Richmond, Virginia, Next Round provides high-quality, gently used golf equipment and turnkey trade-in programs that make upgrading clubs seamless, convenient, and rewarding for golfers and facilities alike. The company’s industry-leading operations minimize staff hassle, enhance the member experience, and support golf facilities. Beyond creating value for golfers and pro shops, Next Round is committed to growing the game by supporting organizations such as First Tee and PGA HOPE, helping make golf more accessible to players of all ages and abilities. Each trade-in advances this mission, while giving clubs a second life, reducing landfill waste and promoting a more sustainable future, combining social impact, environmental responsibility, and industry innovation.

