Johnnie-O Signs PGA Tour Players Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston to Multi-Year Deals

Pair joins growing ambassador roster as brand expands presence in golf

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnnie-O , the premium apparel brand renowned for blending East Coast classics with West Coast casual, today announced the signing of two PGA Tour players, Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston, to multi-year contracts.Knapp and Poston, who have a combined four PGA Tour victories, join a growing group of ambassadors in golf, including PGA Tour player Scott Stallings, Ole Miss collegiate golfer and reigning NCAA individual champion Michael LaSasso, instructor Parker McLachlin, former caddie Jim “Bones” McKay, golf comedy group St. André and YouTube creators Peter Finch and Danny Maude.“When we first connected with Jake Knapp and J.T. Poston about becoming Johnnie-O ambassadors, it immediately felt like a natural fit,” said Johnnie-O founder John O’Donnell. “I’ve known Jake for years through our shared UCLA roots, and J.T. embodies the East Coast side of our brand. They are the perfect blend of East Coast meets West Coast.”Johnnie-O will outfit Knapp and Poston throughout the 2026 PGA Tour season, with the partnership beginning this week.“Jake and J.T. perfectly embody Johnnie-O and the coast-to-coast energy we represent in golf and lifestyle apparel,” said Johnnie-O Senior Vice President of Marketing Dave Neville. “Whether your style leans East Coast classics like J.T. or laid-back California like Jake, Johnnie-O takes inspiration from both aesthetics to create one distinct identity. Adding these PGA Tour players to our ambassador family felt like a natural next step for a brand”Knapp, a native of Costa Mesa, California, earned his first PGA Tour victory in 2024. Known for his laid-back style and smooth, powerful swing, the former UCLA standout favors Johnnie-O’s Cross Country Flex pants and performance polos on course, and routinely wears the Hoppin’ Hoodie off the course.“Johnnie-O represents a lot to me,” said Knapp. “I’ve had a long connection to John O’Donnell through the UCLA Golf team, and he’s always been incredibly supportive of me and my journey. Having known the brand for years, I love how it naturally fits with who I am. Just like me, they approach the game with a performance-first mindset while embracing their West Coast roots and style. I’m excited to officially be part of the Johnnie-O team.”Poston, who hails from Hickory, North Carolina, is a three-time PGA Tour winner and has been a fixture on Tour since turning professional in 2015. Poston will wear Johnnie-O’s Carmel 5-Pocket Pants during competition as well as versatile layering pieces such as the Sully and Crosswind Vest.“I’ve admired Johnnie-O for a long time, and I have friends and family who are big fans of the brand," said Poston. “Once I really got into the product, it exceeded my expectations in terms of comfort, fit and performance. It’s also meaningful for me to build a relationship with a company that has roots in North Carolina, and I’m excited to join the Johnnie-O family.”Customers are able to shop Knapp and Poston’s favorite styles in-store or online at www.johnnie-o.com About Johnnie-O:Johnnie-O, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA and with a significant presence in Raleigh, NC, was founded in 2005 by John O’Donnell as a premium lifestyle brand merging East Coast classics with West Coast casual to create a perfect blend of high quality product offerings for all of life’s occasions. Johnnie-O currently offers a wide-range of premium apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women and boys. Collections include polos, button-downs featuring the patented “Tweener Button,” bottoms, swim, outerwear, a line of performance gear for the active lifestyle, and a robust licensed business across the NFL, NHL, MLB, and the NCAA. Johnnie-O is available online at www.johnnie-O.com , and in-store at 14 and growing locations, alongside hundreds of specialty retailers, and thousands of golf and racquet clubs across the United States. For more information, visit Johnnie-O.com or follow @johnnieobrand.

